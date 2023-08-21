Kin Of Techie Couple Found Dead In US Seek CM Siddaramaiah's Help

The parents of a techie couple, who were found suspiciously dead along with their child in their residence in the US, on Monday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here and requested him to help them to bring back the bodies to India.

The family also sought technical assistance from the government to bring back the bodies. CM Siddaramaiah after giving them a patient hearing directed the Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel to look into the matter and assist the family.

The young couple from Halekallu village of Jagalur taluk in Davanagere settled in Baltimore county of Maryland state in US were found dead along with their six-year-old child at their residence on August 14. Yogesh Honnala Nagarajappa (37) and Prathibha Amarnath (35), both software engineers and their child Yash Honnal were found dead.

The family suspects foul play. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds. The local media claimed that the incident is believed to be a double murder suicide case committed by Yogesh.

The family has claimed that Yogesh was married to Prathibha nine years ago and soon after the marriage they went to the US. Shobha, deceased Yogesh's mother stated that three days before the incident her son called and spoke to her. She did not notice anything amiss.

(With inputs from IANS)