27-yr-old engineer, Aishwarya Thatikonda from Telangana killed in US mall shooting near Dallas in US

A 27-year-old woman engineer from Telangana was among the nine persons killed in a mass shooting near Dallas in the US on May 6.

Aishwarya Thatikonda of Hyderabad was among those killed when a gunman opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen near Dallas in Texas State.

Aishwarya's Indian friend was also injured. A total of seven persons were wounded in the incident.

A resident of Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, Aishwarya was working as project manager in a company called Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas.

Her family was in deep shock after receiving the news of her death. Her father Narsi Reddy works as a judge in Rangareddy district court.

Aishwarya, who obtained a Bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Osmania University, did her MS in construction management from Eastern Michigan University.

According to Texas police, a gunman began firing outside of Allen Premium Outlets mall located about 40 km northeast of Dallas. A police officer shot dead the gunman.

This was the latest in a series of mass shootings in the US. According to media reports, at least 198 people have been killed in mass shootings so far during 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)