And it is time for another wedding bell. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's grand wedding, Kim Sharma and Leander Paes might already be ready to take the next step in their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two would opt for a court wedding and the date might be sooner than one expects. The two have been going strong for a while now.

Kim and Leander to opt for court wedding

Kim and Leander often keep sharing their cozy and mushy pictures together. The two even seem to be bonding well with each other's families. Leaving their past behind them, the couple is ready to move towards a better future together. If a Pinkvilla report is to be believed, the duo's parents reached Mumbai and this was the first time the whole family met together.

What's more? The report states that "court marriage" was a prime topic at the get-together. Before Leander, Kim Sharma was in a relationship with actor Harshavardhan Rane. What made the two split remains unknown but the duo remain fond of each other.

"What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth," he had once said in an interview.