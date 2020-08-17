American model Kim Kardashian West has teamed up with Monica Denise, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney to free New Orleans rapper C-Murder aka Corey Miller, who was sentenced to life in prison.

Corey Miller was convicted of the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas, who was shot and killed at a Louisiana nightclub. His first conviction in 2003 was overturned, but a Jefferson Parish jury again found him guilty of second-degree murder in a 2009 retrial. The rapper was sentenced to life in prison.

Supporting rapper Corey Miller, aspiring attorney Kim Kardashian announced on Sunday that she will be part of an effort to challenge his conviction. She wrote, "#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder."

Kim Kardashian continued, "The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted. Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict."

Kim Kardashian said that she is teaming up with Monica Denise, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney to bring Corey Miller back home for his kids. She tweeted, "True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids. Today I'm teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West also made it clear that she is intended to hurt Steve Thomas' family. She added, "My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."

Before Kim, Monica wrote on Instagram, "@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty! There's never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent... I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey's case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!

Monica Denise added, "Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he's always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.. I've locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller."