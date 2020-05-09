Kim Kardashian West is all about fashion and setting trends. Lockdown or not, nothing can keep this diva from trying out new fashion statements. In a new look adopted by the Kardashian sister, Kim can be seen rocking a fist net hairdo.

The 39-year-old mama of four shared two pictures flaunting her new hairdo. Kim can be seen sitting on the beach showing off her sleek figure and long legs. Her hair is pulled down in a straight look with fish like patterns on it.

Kim looked ravishing in a brown coloured deep neck, see-through, one piece. She completed the look with chiseled well-contoured cheeks, nude glossy lips, and smokey eyes. She captioned the post as, "sandy fist net print hair on the beach late night."

The 'Keeping It Up With The Kardashians' star also shared a behind the scenes video of the hair on her Twitter feed. The video features her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who can be seen working through her hair, delivering the final look. Appleton first parts her hair from the middle. He then takes a fish scale stencil and places it on Kim's hair. He sprays hair spray on it so that the final illusion looks like a fishnet.

The new hair trend seems to be the new fashion fascination for Kim. She also posted pictures from another shoot where she was rocking the same hairdo. She wore a matching snake skinned bikini and similar nails to finish the look. The photoshoot captured Kim from the side and highlighted her curvy body. She had captioned this picture as, "Venomousss."

Kim who is married to Kanye West is known to create ripples in the fashion industry. The fishnet hair trend sure seems to be her favorite this season and it would be interesting to see if catches on.