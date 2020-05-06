The lockdown may be a problem for the rest of us but not for Kim Kardashian West. While we all sitting at our homes craving some beach time, Kim Kardashian West has taken us on a virtual tour of a sun-kissed holiday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to her official Instagram account to share sultry pictures of herself chilling by the sea and taking in the setting sun.

The 39-year-old star looked sizzling in a yellow one-piece swimsuit with a cut all the way up to her waist. She completed the look with two braids and a silver choker.

Kim who is married to Kanye and is a mother of four beautiful children posted another series of pictures the same day where she is dressed in a costume resembling snakeskin. The pictures show her hair in a snake-like texture. She is covered in what looks like a snake revealing a portion of her very famous butt. She has completed the look with a matching bikini.

These steamy pictures have certainly raised the temperatures on Instagram and garnered many comments from her fans and followers, including sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie posted a couple of emojis, " " on the snake picture that was captioned, "Venomousss"

A couple of other fans also commented, "Kim stop I'm getting jealous ❤️", while another said, "Yasss".

Kim has been quarantining at home with her husband Kanye West and four kids North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West. There has been news that she along with her family members and fellow cast members from the reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will be shooting the finale of their ongoing season from their respective homes.

She is also busy promoting her new line of shapewear, Skims.