Kim Kardashian is quite the businesswoman, she is not letting the coronavirus pandemic slow her down in any way.

She seems determined to make money no matter what. So the reality star took to Instagram to post a slew of images of herself modelling her shapewear SKIMS.

Kim goes all out for her shapewear brand

We have to say, Kim Kardashian sure doesn't seem to know the situation of the world right now. First using a tone-deaf and borderline disgusting post, where she used the guise of helping others during the pandemic to sell her products. And then continuing to plug her brand without any concern for what people are going through.

Kim Kardashian could be seen showing off her astounding figure in slip dress–style shapewear that highlighted her hourglass figure. The outfit was stunning and revealed her toned legs and tummy. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been on a promotional spree lately. She has been going all out for her Skims brand. It looks like she might be trying to give Kylie Jenner a run for her money.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen.

Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture. You can check out the pics here: