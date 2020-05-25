It's business as usual for Kim Kardashian. And no quarantine is going to stop that. The reality TV star has been posting to Instagram quite regularly lately.

And each post seems to be as sultry as he next. Kim certainly doesn't seem to care about her image, or rather with toning it down.

Kim Kardashian had recently claimed that she would try to tone her image down, since she found it hard to scroll rough her feed in front of her children. But from the looks of her latest snap, it looks like she has put that worry behind her.

In the snap, Kim can be seen posing in a bra and tight printed pants. She has her derrière on display while it looks like her underwear is peeking out of her pants. Her blonde locks appear to fall over her back as she looks into the camera.

Kim Kardashian is apparently taking up law as a possible career move. The image tone down was perhaps a move in that direction but with the looks of her latest posts. It seems that Kim has decided that her current career is way more lucrative than law. May be Kim has abandoned the notion of being a lawyer? Who knows?

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to tease her 171 million fans and show off her assets. We have to say, that is quite the following.

In an interview with Vulture, Kim had revealed that she didn't know if it was the fact that her husband had said that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and that he was not comfortable with that. From the looks of the snap, it doesn't seem like she is all that concerned with her husband's opinion.

Kim was recently accused of casual racism while promoting face masks from her brand. But it looks like Kim is putting that controversy behind her as well. You can check out the pic here: