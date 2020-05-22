Kim Kardashian sure isn't letting a little racism snafu get her down. The reality star took to Instagram and posted some sizzling snaps of herself.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old reality star wowed her 171 million Instagram followers, as she told fans she was 'all dressed up with nowhere to go' in a series of racy snaps.

Kim showed off her enviable figure in nothing more than her underwear and some cowboy-style white leather chaps.

Kim Kardashian squatted down as she posed alongside a luxury car that featured a metallic chrome gloss finish.

These snaps do not entirely agree with Kim's recent pledge to be less racy on social media, or at least Instagram. Kim has been returning to her racy roots on Instagram lately, after posting a series of shots in her SKIMS underwear line.

However, it appears to be going against her pledge to cover up 'a little' in remarks that she made last year after getting serious about her law career.

In an interview with Vulture, Kim said that she doesn't know if it's the fact that her husband had voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and that he was not comfortable with that.

Kim went on to add that she herself found her own Instagram feed to be inappropriate when shown around her children. But from the looks of her latest snaps, it seems like she has forgotten all about toning down her image. You can check out he pics here: