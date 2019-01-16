Great news for Keeping Up with The Kardashians fans! There were several rumors about Kim Kardashian having a fourth child via surrogacy but now Kanye West's wife has herself confirmed this great news that yes, a baby number four is definitely on the way.

During Kim Kardashian's recent interview with Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kanye West's wife told host Andy Cohen that she is expecting another child. For which, her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney said, "Yes."

"It's a boy. It's out there," Kim stated, referring to all the alleged reports about having another child via surrogacy. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Kim Kardashian further stated that she and Kanye do have a due date, and it is going to happen "sometime soon." Apart from this, she did not divulge any other information on this subject.

Kim gave birth to her first child, daughter North West, on June 15, 2013. After two years go gap, her first son, Saint West was born on December 5, 2015. Over the years, the acclaimed TV personality has remained extremely vocal when it comes to her pregnancy. She previously revealed that she suffered from preeclampsia during her first pregnancy, which forced her to deliver the baby at only 34 weeks. Post her delivery, Kim Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta.

After Kim Kardashian's second pregnancy, her doctors advised her to not go through this road again and opt for other ways to have children. Therefore, Kim and Kanye's third child, second daughter, Chicago West, was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2018.

Kim previously addressed the difference between surrogacy and having a child herself. She told Entertainment Tonight that it is really different as it so much harder to go through it this way.

"And you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still...knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area," she admitted.