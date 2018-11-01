Kanye West, or as the rapper calls himself Ye, has once again amazed everyone by his recent tweets. Kim Kardashian's husband recently said on Twitter that he was being used to spread few messages which he himself did not believe in.

Kanye West is famous for his support towards US President Donald Trump but his decision to distance himself from the politics comes after a campaign he was linked to known as Blexit.

Recently, Kanye West linked himself with a campaign led by conservative activist Candace Owens that reportedly encouraged black voters to leave the Democratic Party in the United States. Owens had earlier clarified that West's role was to design the logo for her campaign.

In a series of tweets, Kanye wrote that he "never wanted any association" with the said campaign and at the same time, he has nothing to do with it.

Check out his Twitter thread here:

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

The 'Famous' singer has had quite a history with politics. Back in 2015, he reportedly announced that he wished to run for President of the United States of America in 2020. The rapper later implied that he intends to run in 2024 due to Donald Trump's win in the November 2016 election.

In 2016, Kanye met with President-elect Trump and according to him, "I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

However, Kanye deleted all of his tweets about Donald Trump in February 2017 in purported dislike of Trump's executive orders, especially on the travel ban. In a text to Ebro Darden in 2018, he assured that he loves Donald Trump.

Kanye West was also in the news after his October visit to the Oval Office for a meeting with President Trump to discuss various issues. Even Trump has praised the singer during his recent speech at the Young Black Leadership Summit in which he stated that Kanye West may be the "most powerful man in all of politics."