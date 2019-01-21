American reality television star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are set to welcome their fourth child soon. The 38-year-old reality star had confirmed that the couple is getting ready to welcome a baby boy.

An American magazine has come up with claims that Kim and Kanye are planning to name their fourth baby Trump West, in honor of US President Donald Trump. A source told NW: "Kanye has made no secret of his loyalty to Donald Trump and everything he stands for, so it's likely he'll want to name him after the President to pledge his allegiance."

"Kim's so happy about the baby that she may even go along with it. She really wanted another one and had to kiss up to Ye to get him to agree. Everyone's wondering if naming the baby Trump West will be part of the deal," the insider added.

"She was thrilled when the President allowed her to meet with him to discuss the pardon of a drug offender – and then granted her wish. Naming her son after him would be her way to honour him," the source shared.

Adding on, the publication stated that Trump might even sponsor a place for their baby shower too. The suspicious insider shared: "Trump is used to breaking the rules, everyone knows that. No-one would be surprised if he offers up [his resort] Mar-a-lago, or even the White House, as the location for one of Kim's extravagant baby showers."

The magazine further claimed that Kanye "he might even make him the godfather" of his new son.

However, the bogus claim was soon debunked by Gossip Cop.

Kim and Kanye are known to opt for unique names with their three previous children - North, Saint, and Chicago. However, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the 38-year-old reality star confessed she was not convinced with their third child's name.

"It kind of messes with me, I'm not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing," she said.

"We were gonna name her Jo, because my grandma Mary Jo ... Or we were going go with Grace ... and then it was Chicago," Kim stated.