After disclosing the gender of her fourth child, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has amazed her fan by serving them a good look at herself from an upcoming photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that along with her husband Kanye West, she is going to welcome her fourth child sometime soon. In addition to this, she gave her millions of Instagram follower a glimpse of her upcoming photo shoot in which fans can see her ample assets.

Kim Kardashian shared several sexy photos of herself on her official Instagram stories. In the uploaded pictures, she is seen wearing a tiny crop top while hanging out in the photo studio for a fitting test. In the subsequent pictures, Kanye West's wife flashed her ample cleavage. In other pictures, Kim also sported different colored wigs, including a blonde one, a bright blue one, and a pink one.

In the Instagram story, Kim Kardashian asks her millions of followers: "Playing with fun hair today. I have a really cute shoot coming up. I can't wait for you guys to see it. What do you guys think it's for?"

You can check out her pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter, Chicago West, turned one year old on Tuesday and for the special occasion, her aunt Kourtney Kardashian gifted her a neon green Mercedes G Series SUV — the same truck which was gifted to Kim by Kanye in August 2018.

Kim thanked her sister Kourtney for this sweet gesture on her Instagram stories and even shared a number of videos of her daughter testing out her new ride at their family dinner.

In other news, Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her infamous sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J. During her recent appearance on a talk show, where she confirmed the news of welcoming a fourth child via surrogacy, Kanye West's wife revealed that her controversial sex tape was one of the most embarrassing moments of her life. She also revealed that if she has to talk about the sex tape with her children one day, she will be straight forward about it.

"I don't know yet. I mean, I have an idea, and I think I'm just going to be super honest and real with them. That's all you can really be," Kim Kardashian said.