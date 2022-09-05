As many as six persons including a mother-son were killed after two cars skidded off the road and plunged into a stream in two separate road accidents in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom, a local news agency reported a car plunged into Neeru stream near Galgandhar after rolling down 400 feet around 6.30 am, resulting in the death of four people and critical injuries to another.

The deceased have been identified as Satya Devi, Satisha Devi, Vikram Singh, and Lakh Raj, all residents of Shiva village, who were on their way to Bhaderwah as part of a marriage procession. Earlier, another private car fell into the stream from 300 feet at Mughal Market, two km away from the second accident site.

The two unfortunate road accidents in Doda are deeply distressing. Extremely pained over the loss of lives. Condolences to families of deceased. My prayers with the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 5, 2022

The accident occurred around 12.30 am and the bodies of Sajad Ahmad of Tangorna-Bhaderwah and Ravinder Kumar of Himote-Bhaderwah, were retrieved from the vehicle, the SSP who supervised both the operations said. Piyush Kumar of Chinta was rescued in critical condition.

Just now spoke to DC #Doda,J&K,Sh Vishesh Pal Mahajan after receiving information about unfortunate casualty of 6 persons in 2 separate road accidents between midnight and early this morning. One injured shifted to GMC Doda. All further assistance,as required will be provided. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 5, 2022

Fourth accident in six days

Today is the fourth accident in the Chenab region of Jammu province during the last six days. On Tuesday, eight passengers were killed while three others were injured when a taxi in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the mountainous Kishtwar district.

According to reports, the mishap took place near Bunda Chatroo Changa when the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number JK03B-9117, lost control over it while negotiating a curve.

Five passengers were killed on the spot while three others succumbed while being evacuated, reports said. Three others were shifted to the hospital with the help of the locals, police, and the Army.

Roads in the Chenab region turn into "death traps"

Accidents on the roads of the mountainous Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, known as the Chenab region, have become a routine affair. There is hardly any day when someone doesn't die or get hurt in some traffic accident in the region.

The roads in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Chenab region have become death traps. According to the Union Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, Jammu and Kashmir rank second across India in the number of road accidents per 10,000 vehicles with an average of over 900 deaths every year in the last five years.