In a tragic road incident, eight passengers were killed while three others were injured when a taxi in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the mishap took place near Bunda Chatroo Changa when the driver of the vehicle bearing registration number JK03B-9117, lost control over it while negotiating a curve.

Five passengers were killed on the spot while three others succumbed while being evacuated, reports said. Three others were shifted to the hospital with the help of the locals, police, and the Army.

Deceased have been identified the Noor Hussain (35), Mohammad Akhbar (28), Mohammad Shareef (25), Fareed Hussain (driver, 27), Nazir Ahmad (27), Bashir Ahmad (35), Fareed Hussain (25), and Nusrat Khatoon (16), all residents of Bunda. The injured have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad (25), Khatoon wife (25) wife of Fareed Ahmad, and Akhtar Hussain (30).

Reports said that all the deceased have head injuries as the ill-fated vehicle rolled down several times in the deep gorge.

LG, Union Minister express grief over the accident

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the accident.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured" tweets Office of LG J&K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident as unfortunate and said all possible help, as required, will be provided."

Former minister G M Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of each deceased.

