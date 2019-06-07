Director Andrew Louis' Telugu movie Killer starring Arjun Sarja, Vijay Antony and Ashima Narwal has received positive review and rating from the audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Killer is the Telugu version of the Tamil action thriller film Kolaigaran, which has been written and directed by Andrew Louis. T Anjaiah, Sridhar and Naresh Kumar have jointly produced the movie, which has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Its runtime is 1.50 hours.

Killer movie story: As its name suggests, the film is about a murderer named Prabhakar (Vijay Antony), who hunts down people for reasons only known to him. Police officer Karthikeya (Arjun Sarja) is investigating this series of a murder case. How he does his job forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Arjun Sarja and Vijay Antony have delivered brilliant performances and their cat-and-mouse game is the highlight of Killer. Ashima Narwal, Seetha, Nassar, Sathyan, Guru Somasundaram, Mayilsamy and John Vijay have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Killer has brilliant production values and Simon K King's background score, Mukesh's cinematography, action, dialogues and Richard Kevin's editing are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Killer movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

#Killer Movie Carrying Very Good Reports From The Premiere Shows Good 1st Half With Engaging Stuff Very Good 2nd Half With Extraordinary Performances From @vijayantony @akarjunofficial Special Mention For BGM @simonkking @MangoMusicLabel #Kolaigaran #KillerReview

