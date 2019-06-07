Andrew Louis of Leelai fame is teaming up with his classmate-friend Vijay Antony for crime thriller Kolaigaran, which also has Arjun Sarja playing the lead role. Ashima Narwal is making her debut in Tamil by playing the love interest of the hero in this bilingual flick.

Nassar, Sathyan, Guru Somasundaram, Mayilsamy and many others are part of the supporting cast. The film has Simon K King's music, Mukesh's cinematography and Richard Kevin's editing.

Story:

Kolaigaran is a thriller in which Prabhakaran (Vijay Antony) plays the prime suspect in a murder case. Karthikeyan (Arjun Sarja) enacts the role of an investigating officer. Ashima Narwal plays the character of a middle-class woman named Dharani, who looks after her family.

The cop has the challenge to identify the culprit, who is on a murder spree. The cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and the cop forms the crux of the storyline.

Hype:

The trailer and the promos have piqued a lot of curiosity around the film. With Vijay Antony known for taking up interesting subjects, there is a good amount of expectations riding on Kolaigaran. Arjun Sarja factor will only double the hype.

Will Kolaigaran live up to the expectations? Will it be another feather in Vijay Antony's cap? Check it out in the viewers' words below: