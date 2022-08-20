A dreaded jailed Pakistani terrorist, who was killed during the recovery of weapons near the International Border in Jammu on Wednesday evening, was actually arrested by Bangalore Police in 2006 along with another foreigner terrorist.

Mohammad Ali Hassan was later handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police after his involvement was established in some heinous terror crimes in J&K.

As per the police record, Hassan along with another Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Fahad was arrested by Bangalore Police in October 2006.

Both the Pakistani terrorists were planning to attack major installations in Karnataka, including the Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat in Bangalore.

They were arrested during an encounter. One AK-47 rifle, a pistol, a satellite mobile phone, a lap-tap computer containing vital information about the terrorists' plans, chemicals to make bombs, and CDs containing information were recovered from them.

Before entering Bangalore, Hassan committed heinous terror crimes in Valley in general and North Kashmir in particular.

According to the police records, before entering Bangalore in 2006, Hassan had let loose a reign of terror in north Kashmir. He was involved in committing heinous crimes like slitting the throats of people by dubbing them "informers".

From 2004 to 2006, Hassan remained active in Kashmir Valley and masterminded many terror attacks during that period. As per the police, Hassan was involved in attacking tourists of Gujarat on May 25, 2006, in which four tourists including two children and two teenagers – were killed and six others sustained injuries.

Sneaked into Karnataka after committing heinous crimes in Kashmir

As per the police record, the dreaded Pakistani terrorist managed to sneak into Karnatka after committing several terror acts in the Kashmir Valley.

After being arrested by the Bangalore Police in October 2006, Hassan was later handed over to J&K Police because he was involved in as many as 12 cases in which 19 innocent people had lost their lives. He was categorized as an "A" category terrorist or a most dangerous terrorist by Jammu & Kashmir police and had carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Hassan killed during the recovery of arms near border in Jammu on Wednesday

As reported earlier on Thursday evening, the Pakistani terrorist was killed and a police constable was injured during a weapon recovery action in the Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said the Pakistani terrorist was identified as Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir, commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating from the highly fortified Kot Bhawal Jail of Jammu.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh has informed that the terrorist was operating from Kot Bhalwal jail and was taken to the spot for weapon recovery where he and a constable were injured. Singh said Hussain was injured after he fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot, before succumbing to his injuries.