As many as 11 people in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi were shot dead on Tuesday, even as they protested against the Sterlite plant operated by global giant Vedanta Resources. A day later, videos doing the rounds on local TV channels have revealed an ominous 'shoot-to-kill' plan executed by the police.

Local police perched on a van near the place where the protests took place were heard saying in a video that "at least one should be killed", news agency ANI said in a tweet. The footage has raised questions if the police acted in contravention to the established principles of crowd control.

Earlier, it was revealed that several anti-Sterlite protesters who died had received guns shot wounds on their upper body. Law and order experts responding to media queries have reiterated the fact that the primary choice of the police is not to shoot and kill members of an unruly crowd. Even in cases where firing is ordered as the last option, the aim is to disperse the crowd by targeting the legs, not upper torso.

#WATCH Local police in Tuticorin seen with assault rifles to disperse protesters demanding a ban on Sterlite Industries. 9 protestors have lost their lives. #TamilNadu. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/hinYmbtIZQ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

The video doing the rounds also raises other doubts as well. It doesn't prove the police theory that the violent crowd was closing in on the police. The video, which was shot in close proximity to the police van carrying armed personnel, doesn't show violent mobs pressing in. Experts say this has given rise to questions if excessive force was used by the police.

However, the police released a statement saying the mob had become dangerous though they had expected a peaceful protest. "We were prepared for a peaceful gathering at a school ground as discussed during a peace committee meeting between protesters and Collectors. At 10 am on 22nd, protesters were attempting to enter the Collectorate, and attacked the police and broke barriers. Police then attempted to disperse using tear gas shells. But they assaulted the police in return and entered the collectorate. They even set fire to vehicles in the premises. The police then declared them as a lawless crowd and decided they would cause harm to people's lives and property," the statement said.

The video shows a heavily armed Tamil Nadu policeman taking aim, perched on a van. The camera pans to show protesters as well as a posse of policemen on the road. Then another policemen armed with assault rifle crawls on top of the van. That's when the startling voice calls out 'at least one should be killed.' Gunfire is heard next. It's not clear if that shot killed anyone. It's also not clear who had given the instruction.

Protesters had assembled to mark the 100th day of protests against the Sterlite plant. Local residents have long had the grouse that the plant, one of India's biggest copper plants, was polluting their environment and causing diseases. The plant had been shut for more than 50 days pending permission from the authorities.

Coming under attack after the mass firing, Tamil Nadu government ordered an investigation into the police action. While the Union home ministry asked for a report from the state government on the incident, the National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the chief secretary and the police chief.