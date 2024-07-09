Abhishek Chauhan is winning rave reviews for playing NSG Commando in the recently released Kill. Known for his work in Asur 2, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Bahut Hua Samman, Undekhi and TVF's Cubicles; Abhishek's performance as the commando has caught everyone's attention. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actor to talk about his first interaction with producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, how he landed the role, the prep and more.

How did you land the role?

I auditioned for this role through Casting Bay, and I'm incredibly grateful to them for casting me. The idea of portraying a commando was particularly exciting because it's a character type I haven't tackled before. After the audition, I received the fantastic news that I'd landed the role! Shortly thereafter, I had a brief call with the director, who further solidified my excitement by expressing his confidence in me. He envisions me as an NSG Commando alongside Lakhsya, who plays Amrit.

Tell us about your first interaction with Guneet Monga.

When I met Guneet ma'am for the first time, she was very warm and welcoming. She genuinely made us feel at ease. We later had a fun dinner together in Amritsar, where we had great conversations. As a producer, she went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable. The next day, during a break in filming, Guneet ma'am, Lakshya, Raghav, and I explored Amritsar together, enjoying Lassi and local food joints. She was incredibly encouraging, always interested in our personal growth. Her kind words throughout filming meant a lot. Even now, she reaches out with support whenever she sees my work. This is especially meaningful coming from someone of her stature. She truly cared for all of us.

Would you like to share any interesting anecdote during filming or post production?

Being a part of a Dharma film was a dream come true. At the premiere, with my movie haircut and mustache, Karan sir didn't recognize me. When I introduced myself, his hug and praise for my performance were incredibly meaningful. I have grown up watching his movies, particularly Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I have always aspired to be a part of a Dharma project and receiving his personal recognition through that hug completed a personal journey for me.

Tell us about the challenges you faced while shooting the film.

The train fight sequence was incredibly demanding. The beautifully designed set, with movable props, created tight spaces for complex choreography. Every actor had to be perfectly in sync to avoid accidents. Weapon handling demanded heightened awareness to ensure everyone's safety. Personally, a scene with my hands and feet bound, requiring a jump, drop kick, and landing on a bunk, was particularly challenging. Learning to fall safely while being hit and flung around was crucial. The demanding nature of the scene, with its intricate choreography and large cast, was offset by the thrill of mastering it all.