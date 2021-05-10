Kichcha Sudeep hates Ajay Devgn. The legendary Kannada actor is a name that needs no introduction. Sudeep, who has given some of the biggest blockbusters to the industry, has made women go weak-in-the-knees for decades.

Slowly but steadily his fanbase in Bollywood has also increased million folds. With such success, illustrious career and fame, one would wonder is there anything that Kichcha Sudeep has not got?

And we landed on the answer pretty recently. Kichcha Sudeep recently revealed that he hates Ajay Devgn. Reason? Kajol. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sudeep revealed that Kajol was his first celebrity crush. He said that he used to collect all the magazine pictures of Kajol and keep it at his home. So when Ajay Devgn came into the picture and whisked her away, Sudeep couldn't do anything else but hate him.

In his own words, Sudeep told the website, "Because she is Kajol and that makes me hate Ajay Devgn sir a lot. There was a time when every picture that was available in the magazine, every poster that was there would be in my house . I used to have about 30-40 books. Every page stuck with her pictures and everything."

On being asked whether Kajol knows about this or did he get a chance to tell this to Kajol, Sudeep replied in negative. He said that by the time he could say anything to her, she was married off to Ajay Devgn. Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of a film. The two were dating other people back then. However, once their friendship strengthened and sparks flew, the two didn't take too long in sealing the deal. The power couple tied-the-knot in 1999.