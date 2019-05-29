Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who was the chief guest at the pre-release trailer of I Love You, said that he is amazed by real star Upendra's dance in the introduction song of the movie.

The pre-release trailer of I Love You was released at a grand event held in Bengaluru on Monday. Kichcha Sudeep was there as the chief guest. Ex Minister HM Revanna, GT Devegowdru (Education Minister of Karnataka), Kavali's YSRCP MLA Pratap Reddy, Ramachandre Gowdru (Specialist Hospitals), Mohan Kumar (Mohan Movies) and Bahar Films Basha graced the occasion as guests.

After launching its pre-release trailer, Kichcha Sudeep addressed the event and said, "I Love You is looking very rich. My best wishes to the entire team. I am amazed by Upendra's dance in the intro song. I have for long wanted to see him doing such dance moves since his Kutumba. And this intro song is so trendy. After watching it, I feel it has now become a prestige issue for me to compete with him again.

Sudeep urged Uppi to come back to direction. Kichcha said, "I must say that Upendra's determination and hard work have always inspired many including me. If we could go to other states and make a mark, it's because of his legacy. I would urge Upendra to continue to be an inspiration by directing a film."

Sudeep added, "He has been into politics, but I would say that he should take up direction once again. The industry needs him to direct a movie. The likes of Chandru and Prem have drawn inspiration from him."

I Love You is a romantic entertainer directed and produced by R Chandru. Upendra, Rachitha Ram, Sonu Gowda and Brahmanandam are playing the lead roles in it. Talking about its trailer, Sudeep said, "It has been cut in an interesting manner. Besides the characters played by Upendra and Rachita, there is something more in the movie. I have acted with Rachita in the past and she is a fantastic girl."