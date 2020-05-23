The makers of Gulabo Sitabo's decision to skip theatrical release and plan to premiere on OTT has given confidence to other producers, who are now ready to have digital premieres of their movies. After Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawaani is prepping up for direct web release.

The Makers in Talks

The post-production works of Indoo Ki Jawaani are also completed and the makers are now aiming to release the film in the month of June. Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani from Emmay Entertainment have initiated talks with the concerned parties.

"It's a good call for the makers. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budget good concept film, so they will easily recover their costs from the digital release. But currently, they are in talks with three big OTT platforms and whoever gives them the best price, they will sell it to them. They are in a good position," Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying.

Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani is a coming-of-age comedy film directed by Abir Sengupta. Aditya Seal is playing the major role in the movie which has Tanishk Bagchi Himesh and Himesh Reshammiya's music and A Vasanth's cinematography.

Kiara Advani's Other Movie

It is interesting to note that Kiara Advani's another upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb in which Akshay Kumar plays the lead is also rumoured to be gearing up for the digital release. However, there is not a formal confirmation on the issue.

Jyothika's Tamil movie Ponmagal Vandhal, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kannada movies Law and French Biriyani along with Hindi movies Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi are the other movies which are ready to release directly on the OTT platforms, skipping theatrical releases.

However, the multiplex and theatre owners are against the release.