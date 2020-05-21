The trailer from Jyothika's much-hyped Ponmagal Vandhal is released on Thursday, 21 May. The clip is neatly packed with some of the best moments in the film, produced by her husband Suriya and directed by JJ Fredick.

A Courtroom Drama

It is a courtroom drama in which Jyothika plays the role of a lawyer named Vemba. The trailer begins with the reopening of a mysterious death of five children. It is her journey to justice, against all odds, forms the crux of the story.

The video neatly showcases the seriousness of the situation and give glimpses how Vemba is on an uphill task of getting justice to the victims. The case is a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface.The disputant is actor-filmmaker Parthiban in the movie.

Trailer Piques Curiosity

The trailer promises the viewers of giving a thrilling court-room drama with lots of twists and surprises. Govind Vasantha's background score is apt and Ramji's cinematography elevates the overall quality. Last but not the least, editor Rubin has handled his job to perfection.

Thus giving a good hype for Ponmagal Vandhal before the film's digital premiere on 29 May on Amazon Prime. The trailer is getting positive reviews from fans on social media sites and a few sample can be read below:

Mama Miyan: Mighty impressed with the cast that the makers has roped in here..... Parthibhen, Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Prathap Pothen, Pandiaraaj Ok hand

Ponmagal Vandhal has been in the centre of a controversy after Suriya announced his decision to release it directly on the OTT platform, thereby skipping the theatrical release. The theatre and multiplex owners have opposed the direct release stating that it affects their business in the longer run.

Coming back to Ponmagal Vandhal, the film has K Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, Prathap Pothen and others in the supporting cast. The run-time of the film is 120 minutes.