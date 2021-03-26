Kiara Advani is Bollywood's latest favourite. From hoardings, advertisements, brand endorsements, parties to films -- she is just everywhere. Although she had been a part of the industry for several years, it was only recently that she came into the spotlight. The talented actress made heads turn with her powerful role in Lust Stories and then won millions of heart with Kabir Singh.

The new project

Kiara's filmy journey took off after Kabir Singh and the actress saw unprecedented fan following. Kiara made a place in everyone's heart as "Preeti" but was also targeted by a section for her role in the film. Now, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the same team allegedly approached Kiara to play a women-oriented role in their small-budgeted next – Apurva.

The story revolves around a female actor's life. The film was taken to Kiara as she is not only the productions' favourite but has also proved her mettle in acting. However, Kiara couldn't take up the project.

Saying no

The report quotes that Kiara's team felt she shouldn't veer towards such characters and take a risk at this juncture in her career. Kiara and her team reportedly heard the story but found it a major risk for the actress at this point when she is having many big projects and her career has taken off to a different level now. Instead, her team advised her against doing Apurva, though it's woman-centric film but in a limited time frame.

Moreover, "she's already signed Karram Kurram under Ashutosh Gowariker's production. They didn't want to over burden themselves with another one," said the report. Now, we wonder whether it is just the plot or the controversy that has made Kiara Advani say no to this one.