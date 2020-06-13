Kiara Advani has been basking in the glory of her latest blockbuster 'Good Newwz' and ubiquitous appreciation for her performance in 'Guilty'. After her portrayal of Sakshi Dhoni in MS Dhoni biopic, Kiara had shot to fame with her hilarious take on exploring her sexuality in Karan Johar's Lust Stories.

And while Kiara had grabbed everyone's eyeballs in the web show, the diva has now expressed her longing to work in a Karan Johar's directorial saying that she would love to collaborate with the ace director for a fun-filled comedy.

"I keep telling Karan that I want him to direct a comedy. He will be really good because even his love stories are funny and his timing is so perfect. I want to do a comedy with him," Kiara Advani told Bangalore Mirror.

It will be amusing to see Kiara in Karan Johar's comedy and we bet the audience will love her exploring a new genre.

Kiara has a thrilling line up projects for year 2020. After her phenomenal acting in 'Guilty', people are eagerly waiting for her blockbuster Laxmi bomb opposte Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Shershah opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Indoo ki Jawani to hit the big screens soon.