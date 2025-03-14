Kiara Advani begins her Holi morning on a sweet note

Bollywood star and expecting mother Kiara Advani started her Holi morning on a sweet note.

Kiara took to her Instagram stories to wish her fans and shared a glimpse how she has started her day of celebration. The actress shared a picture of chocolate pancakes drizzled with a nut butter sauce. The pancakes are topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries. On the side, there are beautifully arranged mango slices in a floral pattern. She added a colourful "Happy Holi" sticker on the image.

It was on February 28, when Kiara and husband Sidharth Malhotra announced that they are all set to become parents.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared an image, which shows hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows. The picture symbolizes expecting parents.

"The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon," the picture was captioned.

It was on the sets of "Shershaah", where the two met and fell in love in 2020. The two maintained their silence on dating rumours. In 2023, they married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in "Param Sundari" with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The two have wrapped up the Kerala schedule.

The film stars Sidharth as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists.

It is a cross-cultural love story, centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Kiara was last seen in "Game Changer" starring Ram Charan. She will next be seen in "War 2" alongside NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan.

