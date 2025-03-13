Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will turn 32 on March 15. On Thursday, she celebrated her pre-birthday bash with the media and fans in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the celebration. During the event, Alia cut a two-tier cake, while Ranbir playfully smeared a piece of cake on her nose before hugging and kissing her on the head.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, the couple held a press conference where they spoke about their upcoming films, Brahmāstra 2 and Love and War. They also requested the media not to post any unauthorized images of their daughter, Raha.

Alia clarified that, for now, they are not planning to take legal action. However, if their request is not respected, they will have no choice but to pursue legal measures.

During the Q&A session, Alia Bhatt opened up about her struggles with anxiety and ADHD, sharing that she attends therapy once a week.

Speaking about her mental health, she said, "It's a daily work in progress. I've mentioned this before, even on a podcast, that I go for therapy once a week—it helps me clear my mind."

She added that due to ADHD and anxiety, "I often find myself in moments where my emotions get the better of me."

She continued, "Sometimes, emotions take over the present moment. I'm not someone who is deeply into meditation or able to strictly follow mindfulness practices, but just being aware of my internal processes helps. Acknowledging what triggers certain emotions can make it easier to navigate difficult moments. Of course, having support and talking things out also helps."

Alia even shared a personal tip. "I read a book called The Book of Emotions to Raha. It simply explains emotions to kids, but when I read it to her, it feels like I'm reading it for myself. Sometimes, it's important to remind ourselves about the highs and lows of human emotions—and that it's completely normal to feel them."

Alia Bhatt opens up about her struggles with ADHD & Anxiety, faces criticism for 'Copying' Deepika padukone

As soon as Alia spoke about battling anxiety and ADHD, as well as seeking therapy for her mental health, netizens were quick to draw comparisons, accusing her of copying Deepika Padukone. Many claimed that she had suddenly started advocating for mental health out of nowhere.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about mental health awareness, openly discussing her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. She has consistently advocated for mental well-being and shared insights on how she battled and overcame depression.

Recently, Deepika appeared on the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the discussion, she revealed how she silently struggled with depression while living in Mumbai until her mother noticed that something was wrong.

Deepika recalled experiencing suicidal thoughts and contemplating ending her life. She said, "I transitioned from school to sports, then modeling, and eventually acting. I kept pushing myself until, in 2014, I suddenly fainted. It was only later that I realized I was struggling with depression. The thing about depression is that it's invisible—you can't always see it. There might be people around us battling anxiety or depression, yet we may never know because, on the outside, they seem happy and normal."

She said, "When my mother came to see me in Mumbai, on the day she was leaving for Bangalore, I suddenly broke down. My family asked me all sorts of questions about my work, but all I could say was, 'I don't know. I just feel helpless and hopeless. Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai (I don't want to live).' Thankfully, my mother recognized the signs and suggested I see a psychologist. In our country, mental health carries a stigma, making it difficult to talk about. But as soon as I started speaking about it, I felt lighter. Anxiety, stress, and depression can affect anyone, and talking about it truly eases the burden."

Deepika Padukone even launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to support individuals facing similar struggles.