Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about mental health awareness, openly discussing her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. She has consistently advocated for mental well-being and shared insights on how she battled and overcame depression.

Recently, Deepika appeared on the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the discussion, she revealed how she silently struggled with depression while living in Mumbai until her mother noticed that something was wrong.

Deepika recalled experiencing suicidal thoughts and contemplating ending her life. She said, "I transitioned from school to sports, then modeling, and eventually acting. I kept pushing myself until, in 2014, I suddenly fainted. It was only later that I realized I was struggling with depression. The thing about depression is that it's invisible—you can't always see it. There might be people around us battling anxiety or depression, yet we may never know because, on the outside, they seem happy and normal."

Reflecting on her difficult journey, Deepika shared that her mother was the first person to recognize the signs of depression and urged her to seek professional help.

She said, "When my mother came to see me in Mumbai, on the day she was leaving for Bangalore, I suddenly broke down. My family asked me all sorts of questions about my work, but all I could say was, 'I don't know. I just feel helpless and hopeless. Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai (I don't want to live).' Thankfully, my mother recognized the signs and suggested I see a psychologist. In our country, mental health carries a stigma, making it difficult to talk about. But as soon as I started speaking about it, I felt lighter. Anxiety, stress, and depression can affect anyone, and talking about it truly eases the burden."

Deepika Padukone even launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to support individuals facing similar struggles.