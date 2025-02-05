Khushi Kapoor has said that out of all the family members in their house from the film industry, her father, Boney Kapoor is the biggest 'diva'. Khushi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film - Loveyapa - opposite Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film promises a fresh and new take on romance in the current generation.

Biggest star in the house

At a recently held event, Khushi had come to promote her film when she was asked who is the biggest 'star' in their house. And it didn't take Sridevi's younger daughter too long to answer. "Boney Kapoor," pat came the reply. "He is the star of the house, in my opinion. He is bigger than all of us. He is the biggest diva, actor—everything, it's him," she further said.

Khushi further elaborated on how Boney Kapoor had a small role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar but he took his entire wardrobe, filled in 13 suitcases with his spotboy to the sets.

Packed clothes in 13 suitcases

"I realized he had packed his entire wardrobe for the film. He wore his own clothes on screen. When I visited him on set, he was dressed in the exact outfit he wears at home, with his boy standing next to him. I thought, 'Is he on a movie set, or is he just chilling at home?' He is the most relaxed and luxurious person I have ever met," she said at the Screen event.

Prior to Khushi, Farah Khan had also revealed how Boney Kapoor flew people and food to the sets of Pukar in Alaska through choppers. Farah said that food was being ordered and delivered through helicopters and joked that choppers were used as food delivery services there.

When it comes to their equation, the Archies actress maintains that she is the closest to her daddy and would never do anything without informing him about it.