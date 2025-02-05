Junaid Khan has revealed that Farah Khan axed his part from a song in Loveyapa over his dancing skills. Junaid mentioned Farah, who choreographed the song 'Rehna Kol,' kept only Khushi Kapoor's part. Not just this, she even told Aamir Khan's son clearly that he won't be able to dance, and thus he should just walk into the frame and do nothing more.

Junaid was speaking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast when he made the revelation. He further elaborated that during rehearsals, it was Farah's assistant who taught them the steps and made them practice. But when the ace choreographer finally saw him dancing, she decided to remove his dancing part.

Farah axed his dance part

"Farah ma'am canceled our dance. During rehearsals, her assistants taught us the steps. But when she saw me perform, she decided to keep only Khushi's dance and cancelled my part. She asked me to perform in front of her, watched me, and said, 'Tujhse nahi hoga, tu chalke aa. Khushi se dance hoga, tu baithke dekh isko' (You can't dance, just walk. Khushi will dance, you just sit and watch her)," he revealed.

Junaid further said that even though he enjoys dancing, he knows he isn't good at it. He further said that even for the dance sequence in Maharaja, he used to practice four hours a day, every day. Khan also added that the dance sequence took him almost ten weeks to learn and master, but at the end even that wasn't kept in full.

Junaid and Khushi Kapoor will be seen in Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan. The two will be seen bringing a fresh take on romance and love. However, many weren't happy to see their equation and called it 'awkward' chemistry. The film is slated for release on February 7, 2025.