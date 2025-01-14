Aamir Khan was present at the trailer launch of Loveyapa to cheer for his son, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. It was at this event that the superstar said that his son, Junaid Khan's acting in Maharaja, could have been better. Aamir Khan said that he felt his son's acting was "half-cooked" in some parts of the films.

Drawing parallels from his own debut, Aamir said that he thought the same about his debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, too. Aamir Khan said that when QSQT released, he felt his acting was a bit rough. He said he did well in some scenes but was uncomfortable and looked awkward in others. He also praised his co-star Juhi Chawla and said how she said her lines perfectly; on the other hand, he spoke too quickly.

"I wasn't happy with how I performed, but the movie did well, and I wished I could have done better," he further said.

Junaid's debut was half-cooked

Now, the Laal Singh Chadha actor has said that he felt the same for Junaid's performance in Maharaja. He felt Junaid was quite good in some parts, but in some, he could have done better. However, Aamir added that he has already seen a lot of improvement in his second film, Loveyapa.

"I saw Junaid's first movie and I thought it was good. But to be totally honest, I feel his acting was about the same as mine was in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He did well in some parts, especially at the end. But in other parts, I thought he could have done better. He seemed a bit inexperienced. I wouldn't say it was perfect. As his dad, I can tell you, I think our first movie performances were on the same level. I hope he improves, and I can see he's already much better in his next film. That makes me happy," he concluded.