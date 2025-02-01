Junaid Khan has always liked being away from the limelight, he does not attend a lot of events and steers away from controversy as much as possible. Unlike other Gen-Z celebrities, Junaid is not active on social media- there is a popular notion that newer age stars aim to have a good follower base on either Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter) but Junaid breaks that stereotype and refuses to be active on social platforms. The actor is currently prepping for his theatrical release 'Loveyapa' and amidst that, he acknowledged the fact that his family will have an impact on his career.

The actor had started his career by assisting in films that were being produced by his father, Aamir Khan, he then went on to make his film debut with YRF's OTT film 'Maharaj.' Post his debut Junaid received a lot of appreciation from Bollywood fans and critics alike. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, the actor openly spoke about how being Aamir Khan's son comes with "all the advantages." He admitted that he realises that it is really his privilege that gives him the space and choice to not be on social media. Junaid said, "Nobody has said anything negative to me, actually. I'm not on social media, so I have no idea."

Junaid further went on to elaborate on how he does not have to be on social media to bag roles or even have a visual presence to engage with fans. He spoke about how because of his family producers will not really care about his public presence. Social media has become a big thing globally and some of the biggest stars in Bollywood use various platforms to engage with their fans and share their life updates but Junaid does not really abide by the same rules.

The actor mentioned, "That is also a privilege. Producers will cast me even without seeing any public presence. Not many actors have that. It's purely because of the family I come from."

In terms of work, Junaid is gearing up for his first theatrical release 'Loveyapa' directed by Advait Chandan and is known to be a remake of the popular Tamil movie 'Love Today'. Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the film will be released in theatres on February 7.