Aamir Khan's love life has always been a topic of conversation and has gone on to make headlines. No matter how much the actor tries to keep his private life out of the public eye, more than often he fails to do so and fans are always keen to know about what is going on in his love life.

Post Aamir's second divorce, there was a lot of speculation surrounding who he is currently dating, and the name of a Bollywood actress would often pop up, but the actor had never confirmed it. However, of late, there is news that is doing the rounds about Aamir's dating life.

Based on a report by Filmfare, Aamir has found love a third time around, and the woman hails from Bengaluru. The report also stated that their alleged relationship is getting serious.

Someone who is close to the development of the actor's relationship told the portal, "Aamir's mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well."

Aamir has been married twice before. He tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986 and has two kids from his first marriage- Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Reena and Aamir parted ways in 2002, post which he got married to Kiran Rao, a filmmaker, in 2005. Kiran and Aamir welcomed their son Azad in 2011 through surrogacy. However, the two separated in 2021, leaving fans and followers wondering what could have gone wrong between the two of them.

When Kiran and Aamir announced their divorce, rumors started floating that the actor had started dating an actress who made her debut with him. Over the last few years, Aamir Khan has not only avoided talking about it but has also spoken about how he probably does not plan on getting married the third time around since he is already in his fifties.

In terms of work, Aamir was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and was released in theaters in 2022. The actor took a break in between and is all set to return to the movies with 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' which will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary as well.