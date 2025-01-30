Junaid Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film – Loveyapa – opposite Khushi Kapoor. The two-star kids have been engrossed in promoting the film on shows, interviews and what not. Junaid and Khushi had also attended the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 along with Aamir Khan. It was here that Junaid poked fun at Aamir's two marriages.

What went down

At the grand finale, Junaid suggested the two old friends – Aamir and Salman – to exchange their phones. This left the two superstars amused. When Aamir said he would get to read about Salman's past relationships, Salman was quick to say, "I never push anyone out of my life. They just leave on their own."

When it came to Aamir, Junaid wittily told Salman that by taking the Secret Superstar actor's phone, he would be able to read how much his two wives abuse him. "Toh do-do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padh paoge aap" (You'll get to read abuses from two ex-wives). While no one took the statement seriously, Junaid later faced flak for the statement.

Junaid regrets his statement

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the young actor has said that he regretted his statement. Junaid further added that the comment was 'out of place' and he shouldn't have cracked such a joke on such senior actors. He also expressed how he should have behaved better.

"Yeah, no, I mean maybe it was a little out of place. No, I mean they're both very, very senior actors, so I think I should have behaved maybe a little more... you know, like you generally do. Yeah, at the same time, I mean, then doing this now, last 40 years... Yeah, no, no, they both are like fantastic, both fantastic actors, big, big stars. So yeah, maybe I should have behaved," the Maharaja actor said.

Loveyapa is Junaid's debut Bollywood movie opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film is slated for release on February 7, 2025.