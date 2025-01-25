Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding was one of the most talked about events in Bollywood in 2024- it was the talk of the town and was attended by some of the big names in the film industry. Even though Ira's father, superstar Aamir Khan was seen actively taking part in all the wedding festivities her brother Junaid who made his Bollywood debut with 'Maharaj' was not seen around much. Fans back then were slightly taken back wondering why Junaid had decided to skip the limelight at his sister's wedding but he recently mentioned that he had a bigger role to play and it involved Ira's husband and then-boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as well.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Junaid revealed that he had a big role to play in Ira's dating life. He mentioned that as a brother he would not stop Ira from dating anyone but he had a condition and that was that the guy she was dating would have to do a drinking competition with Junaid. The actor admitted that he would do this so that his sister could get to see the guy in his most vulnerable state and then make a decision accordingly.

Junaid said, "The only thing with my sister was, you can date whoever you want. But you must bring them home, and they have to have a drinking contest with me. They get to pick the liquor, and the rules are both to take a shot every 15 minutes. And if someone can't take a shot, or someone throws up, or someone will not be able to take a shot. Those are the rules of the game, and as long as they beat me in a drinking contest, everything is fun."

The interviewer asked Junaid if Nupur was able to beat him at the drinking game or not and the 'Loveyapa' actor revealed all that went down that night. He also revealed that Nupur did certain things, which Junaid found very sweet. However, fans were left in splits when Junaid mentioned how the drunken night eventually panned out.

"Yeah! So, what happened was we started drinking, and at one point, Nupur was like, Junaid, I'm done. So, I said you take this shot and I'll not take a shot, so then you won. He took the shot, he won and I took a video of it and it was very sweet. He spent the rest of the night on the bathroom floor with Ira next to him. That was also very sweet. Then I picked him up and I put him in bed and then he cuddled with me all night because he was in my bed," mentioned Junaid.

In terms of work, Junaid will next be seen in Advait Chandan's 'Loveyapa' opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film is set to be released in theatres on February 7.