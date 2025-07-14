In a landmark moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Bilquis Mir, India's trailblazer in water sports and the country's first woman Olympic jury member (Paris 2024)—has been nominated as the Competition Director for the first Khelo India Water Sports Games, scheduled to be held in Srinagar from August 21 to 23, 2025.

"It is a great honor and a moment of immense pride that Jammu & Kashmir will host the Khelo India Water Sports Games," Bilquis told International Business Times after her nomination.

"Having dedicated over 28 years of my life to this sport, this moment holds deep personal significance. It was always my dream to see Jammu and Kashmir recognized as a host for such a prestigious event in water sports," she added.

"Throughout my journey, I have worked tirelessly for the development and promotion of water sports in the region. My goal has always been to show the entire country—and the world—that Jammu & Kashmir is blessed with some of the most ideal and breathtaking waterfronts, perfect for nurturing talent and hosting world-class competitions," Bilquis said.

"But to truly realize our potential, we need a professional and strategic roadmap—one that uplifts local athletes, creates opportunities, and places J&K on the global water sports map," she emphasized.

"This sport has given me countless achievements and experiences, shaping not just my career but my identity. And for that reason, no matter where I go, Jammu & Kashmir will always be my priority. I will continue to serve this land through sports, with sincerity and vision," Bilquis added.

Formal nomination by IKCA

The nomination was formally conveyed by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), which the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, recognizes.

In a letter addressed to the Director General, Youth Services and Sports Department, J&K, the IKCA requested that Bilquis Mir's services be made available to oversee the national-level championship.

"Bilquis Mir has represented India with distinction on several global platforms. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable in ensuring the Games are conducted at the highest standard," said Prashant Kushwaha, President of IKCA, in the official communiqué (Ref No: IKCA/001/2025).

Event details and preparations

The three-day championship will feature kayaking, canoeing, and rowing events across Dal Lake and other selected venues in Srinagar, placing the city firmly on India's water sports map. The Games are being organized under the Khelo India initiative, a flagship national program that promotes grassroots participation and nurtures emerging talent.

As part of the preparations, a venue recce is being conducted by senior competition officials, including Bilquis Mir (Canoeing & Kayaking) and Mr. Saji Thomas (Rowing). Their visit is focused on evaluating infrastructure readiness and fine-tuning logistical arrangements to ensure smooth execution of the event.

The announcement has been widely welcomed across Jammu and Kashmir, with officials, athletes, and local stakeholders calling it a historic milestone for the region's sporting ecosystem and a shining example of women's leadership in Indian sports.

India's first woman Olympic jury member

Bilquis Mir made history by becoming the first Indian to be appointed as a jury member at the 33rd Summer Olympics, held in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024. She is also the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member at the Olympic Games. Prior to that, she served as a jury member at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

Journey from Dal Lake to world stage

Bilquis Mir began her journey as a canoeist on Dal Lake, Srinagar, in 1998. She competed in national events for 12 years, representing Jammu and Kashmir, and also represented India at world championships.

Later, she transitioned to coaching and led the Indian women's team for over a decade, contributing significantly to the growth and visibility of water sports in the country.