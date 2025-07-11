In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a cross-border narco-terror module with the arrest of a brother-sister duo from Tanda village in the border tehsil of RS Pura, Jammu district. The accused were found to be operating in close coordination with drug lords based in Pakistan and Canada.

On Wednesday, the Miran Sahib Police arrested Gurjeet Singh, son of Avtar Singh, and Navneet Kour, daughter of Avtar Singh—both residents of village Tanda, RS Pura. The duo was apprehended while transporting heroin worth approximately Rs 70 lakh in a scooty bearing registration number JK02DA-9805.

A police spokesperson said that during initial investigations, it was revealed that the siblings were working in close coordination with cross-border drug syndicates. The development has raised serious concerns about the growing nexus between local traffickers and handlers operating from across the international border.

Police sources confirmed that during interrogation, the accused disclosed their connections with Tanvir Shah, a Pakistan-based narco-terrorist, and Jeevan Kelar, a notorious drug lord based in Canada.

The arrests were made during a routine naka (checkpoint) operation at Balol Naka in the Miran Sahib area. Upon intercepting the suspects on a scooty, a thorough search led to the recovery of approximately 550 grams of heroin (Chitta) concealed in their possession. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 70 lakh in the illegal market, one of the biggest recent seizures in the region.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed startling information pointing towards the duo's involvement in an interstate and possibly international drug distribution network. According to police sources, the accused were allegedly acting under the instructions of drug lords based in Punjab and across the international border, who facilitated the smuggling and distribution of heroin in Jammu and adjoining areas.

Punjab Police have already arrested duo's mother in case related to recovery of 60-kg drugs

Disturbingly, this is not the first instance of involvement in the drug trade by the family. The duo's mother, Rajinder Kour, wife of Avtar Singh, was recently arrested by the Punjab Police in June 2025 in a separate narcotics case involving the recovery of 60 kilograms of drugs, registered at Police Station Shiata. This revelation underscores the family's deep-rooted involvement in organized drug trafficking.

Following their arrest, an FIR No. 91/2025 has been registered at Police Station Miran Sahib under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, encompassing Sections 8, 21, 22, 29, and 60, which deal with possession, trafficking, and criminal conspiracy related to narcotics.

The successful operation was led by Inspector Jai Paul Sharma, SHO Miran Sahib, and PSI Ajesh Singh Jamwal, under the close supervision of SDPO RS Pura and SP Headquarters Jammu. Their prompt and coordinated action has drawn appreciation from senior officials and law enforcement circles.

The Jammu Police have now launched a comprehensive investigation to unravel the entire supply chain of the narco module. Teams are focusing on both backward linkages (source of procurement) and forward linkages (intended receivers and local distribution networks).

Special emphasis is being laid on identifying contacts in Punjab, and examining communication and financial transactions that may point to handlers operating from Pakistan. Technical surveillance, mobile data analysis, and financial scrutiny are underway to build a watertight case and trace drug proceeds.

Additionally, a parallel financial investigation has been initiated to identify and freeze any illegal assets or bank accounts linked to the narcotics trade, in coordination with enforcement agencies.

In a public statement, Jammu Police reiterated their zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"This arrest is a warning to all those who think they can operate in the shadows. Our commitment to making Jammu drug-free is unwavering. We appeal to the public to help us root out this menace, especially to save our younger generation from falling prey to addiction," a senior police official stated.

This case once again underscores the urgent need for inter-agency coordination, enhanced border surveillance, and community awareness to combat the growing threat of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.