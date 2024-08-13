Akshay Kumar is back at doing what he does best in Khel Khel Mein. The comedy entertainer has Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal playing pivotal role. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will release on August 15th on the occasion of Independence Day. The Akshay Kumar starrer will face a stiff competition from two Hindi films - Vedaa starring John Abraham and Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Who took home what

Ahead of the film's release, let's take a look at the fee the star cast received for being a part of the project. Akshay Kumar and his salary often come under heavy scrutiny. More so because the 90s actor has failed to deliver any hits in the last few years and has faced multiple flops back-to-back. For the film, Khiladi Kumar allegedly received Rs 60 crore, an ABP report stated.

Taapsee Pannu, whose Phir Aayee Haseen Dilruba is receiving mixed reviews, was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for the project. Fardeen Khan, who made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar recently, has reportedly taken home Rs 70 lakh. Vaani Kapoor, who has not had a release in a long time, has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 cr for the project.

Ammy Virk, who has tickled audience's funny bones in Bad Newz, has received Rs 1.5 cr whereas Aditya Seal took home Rs 40 lakhs for playing 'Samar Tanwar' in Khel Khel Mein. Pragya Jaiswal has reportedly drawn Rs 55 lakh for the project.

Akshay on back-to-back flops

Akshay Kumar had recently opened up on his back-to-back flops and said that he would continue to do what he does. "We keep on trying every type of film. I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another, whether there is success or no success, that's how I have always worked. I'll keep on doing it... something that is social, something that is good, something in comedy, in action," he said in an interview with a website.