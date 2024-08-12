4 Films releasing on Independence day
It is going to be a massive clash at the box office on Independence Day, this year. Four Bollywood and southern films are slated for release on 15th of August, 2024. The long weekend comprising of Saturday, Sunday and Rakshabandhan on Monday is going to give boost to these films and their business. The audience is in for a treat. However, the audience might find it difficult to choose between the films. Let's take a look.

Stree 2 trailer: Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi return with a bang
Stree 2: The name that pops out the most as the big 15th Aug release has to be Stree 2. The Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor starrer had kept the audience waiting for it for several years now. The horror comedy had become a massive hit back when the first part released in 2018. And it is after six years that director Amar Kaushik is back with the franchise.

'Cringe comedy copy-pasted': Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein is lifted from 2018 Netflix film which is copied from Italian film
Khel Khel Mein: Another multi-starrer that's going to release on the same date is Khel Khel Mein. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The song Hauli Hauli from the film has already emerged as a chartbuster and another song Duur Na Karin has also received great response. The buzz around the film is quite high and it remains to be seen whether Akshay Kumar can finally put an end to his streaks of flops with this one.

'Idiot, will tear you apart': Angry John Abraham calls out reporter for calling Vedaa yet another repetitive action film; fans call him arrogant
Vedaa: Another film for the action lovers out there is going to be Vedaa. Starring John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee and Sharvari; the film is a high-octane drama by Nikhil Advani.

Double iSmart: Another film that's going to take over a lot of business is Puri Jagannadh's Telugu action thriller Double Ismart. The film stars Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt and others.

