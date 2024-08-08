'You have NO RIGHT to hold the medal': John Abraham happily poses Manu Bhaker; flaunts her Olympic medal; gets trolled

Olympics 2024 is underway in Paris. And Indian athletics are shining in the Olympics, every athlete who has participated has tried their best to make their mark and win a medal. It was pistol shooter Manu Bhaker who scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals in a single edition of the Olympics. She won the 10m women's air pistol bronze and 10m air pistol mixed team bronze pairing with Sarabjot Singh.

Manu landed in India after the win and was welcomed with love as a sea of fans gathered at the airport and showered flowers and garlands to the young champion.

Actor John Abraham, who is presently promoting his upcoming film Vedaa, met Olympic-medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker on Wednesday. John met Manu in Delhi.

John clicked a picture with her and shared it on his social media.

In the photo, John is seen holding one of her bronze medals, while Manu is seen holding one of her medals.

"Had the pleasure of meeting Manu Bhaker and her lovely family. She has made India proud!! Respect," John wrote.

As soon as the picture went viral, John landed in trouble as he was slammed by netizens for posing with Manu, an Olympic winner's medal.

The candid clicks and John holding her medal didn't go down well with social media users and they called him out for his gesture.

A user wrote, "Don't hold the medal in your hands!!! Give it back to her, you didn't win it, she did."

Another mentioned, "Medal aise se kisi ko mat do manu..Ye aapki mehnat hai (Don't give your medal to anyone. This is a result of your hard work)".

The third one mentioned, "You have NO RIGHT to hold the medal."

The fourth one averred, "You should not be holding that medal neither we".

Netizens were quite upset that John held Manu's medal while posing with her

John holding the medal has sparked controversy. However, last week John got into a tiff with a journalist.

John, at the trailer launch event of his film Vedaa, got angry after s film journalist questioned his film choices and said that Vedaa is similar to other action films that he has done in past.

John replied to the reporter, "Have you seen the film Vedaa? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?" John then continued, "Maybe watch the film first and then judge. After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you're wrong, I'm going to turn you around and tear you apart."

Work Front

John will be seen in Vedaa. The film features Abhishek Bannerjee as the antagonist. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in cameo appearances. It is slated to release on August 15.