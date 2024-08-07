'Her life deserves to be told, true warrior' : Heartbroken fans want Aamir Khan to make Dangal 2 after Vinesh Phogat gets disqualified in Olympic 2024

'Apni choriyaan , choro se kaam hai kya..' ( Our girls are equal to boys), this famous dialogue from the film Dangal stands true today, India's pride Vinesh Phogat has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal.

All eyes were on Vinesh Phogat as she was supposed to battle in the finales and if everything had gone well, she would win gold for India.

However, as fate has it, in a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold, reported PTI.

A report in Indian Express has reported that Vinesh is roughly 100 grams over the permissible limits, which led to her disqualification.

The disqualification means that Vinesh will end up medal-less in the Games as international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement confirming the same. The statement read: "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."

This came as a shocker for one and all and Indians were left shattered upon hearing the news.

Hers was not the only weight-related disqualification in the 50kg category.

On Tuesday, Italy's Emanuela Liuzzi was also forced to forfeit her preliminary bout after being found overweight.

She made the weight for Tuesday's bouts but as per rule, wrestlers have to stay within their weight category on both days of the competition.

Earlier, Vinesh managed to do something incredible on Day 11 of the Paris Games. Pitted against the reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the women's freestyle 1/8 wrestling final, the Indian grappler produced the biggest upset at the ongoing Games and defeated the Japanese 3-2.

With Vinesh Phogat being the first female wrestler from India to enter the finals in any Olympic Games and then getting disqualified, netizens took to X and were of the view that Aamir Khan starrer Dangal should get a sequel and to show the incredible journey of Vinesh Phogat.

#Dangal2 trends on the social media platform.

A user wrote, "Dangal fame VINESH PHOGAT first ever Indian wrestler to reach Olympics final & this has to be greatest redemption story in This country."

Another wrote, "This has to be the greatest ever redemption story in this country."

The third one wrote, "Dangal2 for #vineshphogat. "Win-esh". She has become champion of millions of hearts."