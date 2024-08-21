Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is grabbing headlines every day and rightly so! From fights to friendship; the reality show gives the audience major doses of entertainment. After the whole Asim Riaz vs Rohit Shetty fiasco, another playful jibe raised eyebrows in the show. Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, who is part of the stunt-based reality show this year, took a harmless dig at Abhishek Kumar.

In the latest promo, we see Krishna Shroff referring to Abhishek Kumar as the 'nepo kid' of the Colors TV. It all started when Rohit Shetty asked who feels Abhishek Kumar is the 'nepo kid' of the channel. Krishna Shroff was quick to say, "100% sir." Abhishek was ready to respond and said, "If I am nepo kid, you are also."

Rohit shuts them up

This left everyone laughing. Rohit Shetty further asked who doesn't agree with this. When Shalin Bhanot raised his hand to speak, the host cut him short. "Bade bhaiyaa, tum to sabse bade wale ho (Big brother, you're the biggest one of them all)."

However, not ready to stop, Shetty further says, "Aur tum sab ka baap main hoon, 10 saal se. (I am your father as doing this for the last 10 years)."

For those who came in late, Abhishek Kumar turned from a villain to a hero on Bigg Boss 17. The Udaariyan actor secured the first runner-up position in the finale while Munawar Faruqui won the show.

On the other hand, Krishna Shroff has been gaining a lot of popularity and love from the audience with how she conducts herself on the show. The star kid comes with a lot of humility and doesn't give up on tasks.