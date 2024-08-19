After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss OTT, the viewers are enjoying yet another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The stunt-based reality show has been garnering eyeballs, as the contestants are often seen fighting their lungs out amid stunts.

With each passing day, the show is getting interesting. After the recent altercation between Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz, one more contestant has made Rohit Shetty lose his calm.

A video that has been surfacing on social media shows, host Rohit Shetty lashing out at Shalin Bhanot for not following the instructions of the stunt properly. He also got agitated at Abhishek Kumar for supporting Shalin Bhanot.

As per the clip, it so happened that Shalin Bhanot was performing a stunt at an extreme height. According to the instructions, Shalin Bhanot was supposed to walk on a thin platform, but he sat down on the platform and performed the stunt, which made it easier. Rohit Shetty, along with other contestants, asked Shalin to stand up and perform, but he didn't listen to them, and this made Rohit Shetty furious.

After Shalin completed the stunt, Rohit Shetty asked him why he didn't stand up and perform the stunt. Shalin Bhanot said that nobody informed him, he argued that he was standing during the stunt.

However, a co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra interrupted and told Shalin that he wasn't standing but Shalin Bhanot asked him to 'shut up'.

Rohit then asked Shalin Bhanot's best friend, Abhishek Kumar, if Shalin followed the instructions or not.

Rohit asked Abhishek, "Khade hoke kiya, Abhishek? (Did he stand and perform the stunt, Abhishek?)" T

To this, Abhishek Kumar replied, "Nahi sir, baith ke kiya. But waha pe pata nahi lagta... (No sir, he was sitting. But one doesn't understand when they're...")

This left Rohit Shetty agitated as he lashed out and said, "Justify mat karo Abhishek. Ab woh point pe aagaye ho na aap, ke mai bhadakne lagoonga. (Don't justify it, Abhishek. You've now reached a point wherein I'll start to get angry.")

Netizens weren't pleased with the way this year the stunt-based show has been aired. Some have called it Bigg Boss lite, while some are saying the stunts aren't up to the mark this time.

This isn't the first time contestants in the show have been locking horns, in the previous episode. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumona Chakravarti also fought.

After which, there was a fight between Nimrit and Shalin.

In fact, the fight was so volatile that Shalin later criticized the Nimrit's capaticany and called her a 'Ghatia Captain' for her decisions.