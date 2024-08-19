Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is merely weeks away from embracing motherhood. The eight-month pregnant actor is counting the days to hold her little one. Deepika is not just taking utmost rest but also walking and enjoying movie days and night outs.

Last week, Deepika was spotted at a restaurant. And once again on Sunday evening, Deepika was papped taking a stroll past midnight.

Several videos and pictures of Deepika Padukone have surfaced on social media.

Pregnant Deepika hides her baby bump with dupatta

On Sunday night, a heavily pregnant Deepika was spotted walking towards her car. She didn't wave at the camera and seemingly avoided the paps. She was accompanied by her staff and tight security as she entered her black SUV.

Deepika radiated a pregnancy glow in an all-white ethnic attire, with her hair tied in a bun. Her baby bump was quite visible, she hid her baby bump with an ivory dupatta.

Netizens are eagerly waiting for Deepika and Ranveer's baby announcement.

Deepika Padukone spotted in the city ?? pic.twitter.com/XsLEaZrN59 — Maasi Era (@Deepika_kingdom) August 18, 2024

Deepika and Ranveer to welcome their first child

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing.

They were also seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchnat's wedding.

Work Front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, in which Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba and Deepika will be introduced as Tara Shetty. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Deepika was last seen in Kalki in 2898 AD.

Ranveer will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next, another action film ensemble co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

He will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's crime drama Don 3 next year and will be seen opposite Kiara Advani.

Deepika, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD will now premiere on Netflix India this Thursday, August 22.