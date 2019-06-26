Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria, best known for her role in Awara Pagal Deewana, tied the knot with Mauritius-based charted accountant Visharad Beedassy on Monday, June 24.

Sharing the happy news on her Instagram, Aarti posted a picture with a goofy expression and captioned it as, "Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings. On our special day, our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial."

Aarti, who was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4, looked every bit of royal in a red and maroon lehenga with floral motifs for her special day, while the groom Visharad donned an off-white and golden sherwani with maroon pagdi.

The wedding was an intimate yet lavish affair held in Mumbai and was attended by family and close friends, including TV actors Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit. Several pictures from their wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet.

The 36-year-old actress and her beau Visharad got engaged in March this year. Talking about her husband, Aarti had earlier told The Times of India, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait."

"He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant. I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

Aarti has acted in Lajja, Shaadi No 1, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Raja Bhaiya and Awara Pagal Deewana. She has also worked in Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada films.