Actress and former model Aarti Chabria is engaged to Visharad Beedassy, a chartered accountant and international tax consultant from Mauritius. The 36-year-old actress got engaged on March 11 in Mauritius. She will soon get married to Visharad, who is currently working in Australia.

Bombay Times reports that Aarti Chabria is having an arranged marriage and the wedding may happen in the next two months. The wedding date has not been finalised yet.

Aarti Chabria says it's her family's blessings that have helped her find her Mr Right. The actress told BT, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait. He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant."

The couple plans to stay in Mumbai after the wedding, where Aarti Chabria can still pursue her career and be with family. Aarti said, "I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

Aarti Chabria was seen in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi films. She is the winner of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 hosted by Akshay Kumar.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti Chabria (@aartichabria) on Jan 22, 2019 at 12:38am PST

View this post on Instagram F L OW ! A post shared by Aarti Chabria (@aartichabria) on Feb 25, 2019 at 2:37am PST