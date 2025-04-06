It is not new for some of the most talked about and controversial names to join Khatron Ke Khiladi. And the upcoming season of the adventure reality show seems all set to cash in on that. Rohit Shetty's show is all set to be back for its 15th year. And this time, the names floating around are those that have been in the news a lot.

Dhanashree Verma: The name of Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife has gained quite some buzz in the last few months. Ever since the couple's cryptic posts at one another, divorce, and alimony, Dhanashree has constantly been in the news. From being blamed for the divorce and trolled for the alimony to receiving sympathy when RJ Mahvash came into the picture, the dentist has been through it all.

The doctor-turned-choreographer dropped her latest song on infidelity right after her divorce, adding to the speculations.

Apoorva Mukhija: Another celeb that has been in the news for the last several months is Apoorva Mukhija. The diva got embroiled in the India's Got Latent row, and things snowballed for her from there. From being threatened, slammed, and trolled to cancelled, the 'Rebel Kid' has had a roller coaster of a journey in the last few months.

Known for her style game and bold attitude, it wouldn't be surprising to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.

Avinash Mishra: The Bigg Boss 18 contestant received a lot of love and a lot of hate on the show. From his fights, equations, love angle, and standing up for what he felt was right, the BB 18 contestant came as a surprise package on the show. Reports suggest that he has also been almost confirmed to be a part of KKK 15.

Isha Malviya: The Udaariyan actress is one of the most popular celebs on the small screen. From her dance and acting style file to linkups, Isha always remains in the news.