With each passing day, Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 is inching closer to its finale and the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to survive in the house. Last week we saw, Digvijay Singh and Yamini Malhotra were evicted.

Every day, the atmosphere inside the house intensifies as the housemates lose calm, get angry at each other, and fight over trivial issues. From mudslinging and digging out each other's past, abusing and now even engaging in physical fights, the season is getting volatile.

For the ones who aren't aware, Avinash and Eisha share are best friends with each other. However, it seems the besties are now slowly turning into enemies and the reason behind the kalesh (friction, fight) is Kashish Kapoor.

Ardent BB watchers have seen how Kashish drools over Avinash and often watched him work out. During a task, Kashish unbuttoned his shirt.

Kashish Kapoor accuses Avinash Mishra; latter smashes bottle, chairs

However, things turned ugly recently as Kashish Kapoor called Avinash a 'womaniser'.

Kashish stated that Avinash suggested they should flirt and create an 'angle' on the show, However, Avinash denied it, leaving Kashish furious.

After which, Kashish and Avinash then got into a heated argument, wherein Kashish called him cheap" and "womaniser".

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh is seen discussing the fallout between Avinash and Kashish. She criticized Avinash for not apologizing, stating that his character was being assassinated on national television. When Avinash attempted to discuss the matter with Eisha, she, along with Vivian Dsena, advised him to drop the argument and move on. Eisha remarked that it was his life and he could make his own choices.

Avinash lost his temper and in the heat of the moment threw a water bottle, lifted the chair and threw it on the floor. Avinash who is known for his charming personality shocked the inmates. Angry Avinash claimed that everyone wanted to see him fight with Eisha. His sudden outburst left Shilpa Shirodkar, Kashish Kapoor, and others shocked.

Fans call Kashish disgusting

However, netizens supported Avinash over Kashish.

A user mentioned, "Kashish went and said to everyone behind that #AvinashMishra came to her for angle. When Sara taunted Avinash abt it, he shud be offended.

Kashish's hypocrisy is on full display. Trying to paint Avinash in a bad light is just a desperate move, especially when his integrity & respectful behavior have been evident for months.

The audience isn’t blind—they know who’s genuine & who’s not#AvinashMishra #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/gP6OqNQ9To — Nick (@IamRealNick_) December 23, 2024

But he calmly just said truth which was reverse that she came that day, Kashish got offended when exposed. Gender bias?"

Kashish went and said to everyone behind that #AvinashMishra came to her for angle.

When Sara taunted Avinash abt it, he shud be offended.

But he calmly just said truth which was reverse that she came that day, Kashish got offended when exposed ?

Gender bias?#BiggBoss18#BB18 — Anupriya ???? (@realistic_soul0) December 23, 2024

Another user mentioned, "Kashish was flirting with him. Always looking at his body from day one. And now she is character assassinating him. Kashish is a disgusting woman.

Kashish was flirting with him. Always looking at his body from day one. And now she is character assassinating him. Kashish is a disgusting woman ???#BB18 #BiggBoss18 #AvinashMishra https://t.co/ZhprDsWyTD — Moo Deng (@CCsquared007) December 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal and others were nominated.