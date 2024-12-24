Popular couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood on September 8, 2024. Since then, the couple has kept their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, away from the media glare and spotlight.

Deepika is deeply involved in motherhood and rarely leaves her daughter's side. Meanwhile, Ranveer continues promoting his films, often getting photographed at the airport. Earlier this month, Deepika made her first appearance post-motherhood at Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

Fans and the media have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Deepika and Ranveer's daughter, Dua.

Ranveer and Deepika Introduce Dua to Paparazzi

On Monday, the couple reportedly hosted an informal meet-and-greet at their residence, where they introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the paparazzi. They requested the photographers not to click pictures of Dua but instead, the power couple posed for the shutterbugs.

Deepika looked stunning in a beige gown, while Ranveer opted for an all-white outfit.

The news was shared by a Deepika Padukone fan page. Although no pictures of Dua were shared by paparazzi accounts or publications, images of Deepika and Ranveer posing surfaced online.

In one picture, the couple is seen gazing lovingly at each other, and in another, Ranveer kisses Deepika on the cheek. Sharing videos and photos from the event, a paparazzi account wrote, "Baby Dua, who looks as angelic as an angel, is all set to become the cynosure of every eye! As they say... nazar naa lag jaaye..."

Fans wish to see Dua soon

After this meet-and-greet, social media has been abuzz, with fans eagerly waiting to see Dua's pictures. A section of fans requested the couple to share photos of their daughter publicly.

Virat-Anuksha, Alia-Ranbir: Bollywood Celebrities who opted for the privacy of their kids

Not just Ranveer and Deepika, but other celebrity parents have also maintained a similar approach. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their son Vamika's face to the paparazzi at the airport, requesting them not to click pictures of their child. The couple promised to pose when their kids were not present.

Last year, Neetu Kapoor, along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, hosted an informal meeting with the paparazzi to show Raha's pictures on their phone. However, on December 25, 2023, Alia and Ranbir formally introduced Raha to the world and the paparazzi.